0 0

0 0

Read Time: 37 Second

Simone Biles Marries Jonathan Owens

From Olympic gold to a band of gold! Olympic superstar gymnast Simone Biles married her longtime love Jonathan Owens, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple, who met via Raya in 2020, exchanged vows in a simple ceremony, which appeared to take place in a courthouse setting. The Houston Texans football player and his new wife shared pictures of their special day on Instagram following the ceremony.

The Dancing With the Stars alum wore a white tiered dress, while Jonathan adorned a tan suit. No pictures of the bridal party or guests were shared publicly as of press time. The couple also shared their marriage license, which was obtained in Montgomery County, Texas earlier this month.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com