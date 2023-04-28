0 0

Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce from Jim Toth

Legally over! Actress Reese Witherspoon just announced that she and her husband, talent agent Jim Toth are ending their marriage after eleven years. The two of them would have celebrated their twelfth anniversary this coming Sunday.

The former couple took to social media to make the announcement. Check it out below:

The couple share a son, Tennessee James, who is now ten years old.

No other details of their split were available as of press time.

