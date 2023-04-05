0 0

Newly Released Movie Air Receives Critics Choice Seal of Distinction

Not only is Ben Affleck’s new movie Air being released today, it also won the Critics Choice Seal of Distinction. Check out the trailer below and congratulations to the cast and crew for recieving this honor!

