Fox Acquires Stars on Mars

Hollywood, we have a problem! FOX presents Stars on Mars, an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, in which household names trade in their possessions, status and glamourous lifestyles on Earth for an insane and hilarious summer on “Mars.” Their mission? To be suited up with no space to go, as they colonize, compete and conquer their new galaxy surroundings, until there is just one “celebronaut” left standing. Legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner serves as Mission Control and will deliver intergalactic tasks to these shining stars throughout their journey on the red planet. Stars on Mars touches down Monday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

“The moment I heard the pitch for Stars on Mars, I knew a show this bold, this big and this outlandish simply belonged on FOX,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming, FOX Entertainment. “Watching celebrities take giant leaps out of their comfort zone and step into the unexpected will no doubt be truly transformational and comical. Throughout, we will learn a lot about these stars, and when you factor in William Shatner leading the charge from Mission Control, we have the makings of a show that’s ready for blast off.”

“Good news for our celebronauts from Mission Control,” reports Shatner. “Thanks to lower gravity on Mars, you’ll weigh 62% less. Bad news: the air is unbreathable, so if you’re from LA, it’ll remind you of home.”

This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize, and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of brightest star in the galaxy. The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.”

Click here to watch a special teaser of the series.

Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner.

Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the Stars on Mars format.

