Former President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to 34 Felony Counts

April 4, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his defense team in a Manhattan court during his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in New York City. Trump was arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool/Getty Images)
From the White House to the Big House! Former President Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in New York City court earlier today. These charges stem from the hush money scandal, where he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal in a hush money scandal.

He has pleaded not guilty.

This is the first time a former or sitting President has been criminally charged.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleged that the former Celebrity Apprentice star falsified New York business records in order to “conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters before and after the 2016 election.”

The indictment can be read in its entirety here:

read-trump-indictment-related-to-hush-money-payment

More details will be released as they become available. This is an ongoing news story. 

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
