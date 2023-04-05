Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury

Former President Donald Trump Indicted by NY Grand Jury
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with members of the National Association of Police Organizations Leadership in the Cabinet Room of the White House July 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. This follows a years-long investigation involving hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. According to Fox News, the two received $130,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg began the investigation into this matter in 2016, when the former Celebrity Apprentice host was running for President.

This is the first time a President has been indicted of a crime. Specifics of the indictment, charges and arraignment details were not available as of press time.

The former President released the following statement in response to the indictment:

More details will be revealed as they become available.

