Critics Choice Super Awards 2023 Nominees Announced

(Los Angeles, CA – February 22, 2023) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the nominees for the 3rd Annual Critics Choice Super Awards, honoring the most popular, fan-obsessed genres across both television and movies, including Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action. Winners will be revealed via press release on Thursday, March 16.

“The Batman” leads this year’s film nominees, earning six nominations including Best Superhero Movie. Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, and Colin Farrell each received nods for Best Actor in a Superhero Movie, while Zoë Kravitz is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Movie. Paul Dano could also take home the award for Best Villain in a Movie.

“Evil,” “House of the Dragon,” “The Boys,” and “What We Do in the Shadows” tied for the most television nominations, with each project garnering four nods. “Evil” and “What We Do in the Shadows” were both nominated for Best Horror Series, while “House of the Dragon” received a nomination for Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, and “The Boys” received a nod for Best Superhero Series. Mike Colter from “Evil” garnered a nomination for Best Actor in a Horror Series, while Katja Herbers will vie for Best Actress in a Horror Series, and Michael Emerson earned a nod for Best Villain in a Series. “What We Do in the Shadows” also has two actors, Matt Berry and Harvey Guillén, competing in the category of Best Actor in a Horror Series, while Natasia Demetriou is also up for Best Actress in a Horror Series. For “House of the Dragon,” Matt Smith garnered two nominations for both Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series and Best Villain in a Series, while Milly Alcock received a nod for Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series. For “The Boys,” Antony Starr received a nomination for Best Actor in a Superhero Series in addition to Best Villain in a Series, and Erin Moriarty is up for Best Actress in a Superhero Series.

FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Bullet Train

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Woman King

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Nicolas Cage – The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Ram Charan – RRR

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Brad Pitt – Bullet Train

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. – RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Jennifer Connelly – Top Gun: Maverick

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Joey King – Bullet Train

Joey King – The Princess

BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

DC League of Super-Pets

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Thor: Love and Thunder

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Paul Dano – The Batman

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Natalie Portman – Thor: Love and Thunder

Letitia Wright – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST HORROR MOVIE

Barbarian

The Black Phone

Pearl

Smile

Speak No Evil

X

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – The Black Phone

Fedja van Huêt – Speak No Evil

Ralph Fiennes – The Menu

Rory Kinnear – Men

Justin Long – Barbarian

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE

Jessie Buckley – Men

Aisha Dee – Sissy

Anna Diop – Nanny

Mia Goth – Pearl

Rebecca Hall – Resurrection

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Avatar: The Way of Water

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nope

The Northman

Prey

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Colin Farrell – After Yang

Daniel Kaluuya – Nope

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ryan Reynolds – The Adam Project

Alexander Skarsgård – The Northman

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE

Karen Gillan – Dual

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Keke Palmer – Nope

Zoe Saldana – Avatar: The Way of Water

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE

Paul Dano – The Batman

Mia Goth – Pearl

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Joey King – Bullet Train

Elizabeth Olsen – Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Mark Rylance – Bones and All

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Movies

TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 3RD ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS

BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

9-1-1

Cobra Kai

Kung Fu

Reacher

Tulsa King

Vikings: Valhalla

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Kevin Costner – Yellowstone

John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Ralph Macchio – Cobra Kai

Alan Ritchson – Reacher

Sylvester Stallone – Tulsa King

William Zabka – Cobra Kai

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Queen Latifah – The Equalizer

Olivia Liang – Kung Fu

Katherine McNamara – Walker: Independence

Helen Mirren – 1923

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

The Boys

Doom Patrol

Ms. Marvel

Peacemaker

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Werewolf by Night

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

John Cena – Peacemaker

Brendan Fraser – Doom Patrol

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy

Antony Starr – The Boys

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Michelle Gomez – Doom Patrol

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Tatiana Maslany – She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Erin Moriarty – The Boys

Iman Vellani – Ms. Marvel

BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Chucky

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Evil

The Walking Dead

Wednesday

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jacob Anderson – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Mike Colter – Evil

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sam Reid – Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire

BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Jennifer Coolidge – The Watcher

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows

Katja Herbers – Evil

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Christina Ricci – Wednesday

BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Andor

For All Mankind

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Stranger Things

BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Man Who Fell to Earth

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Diego Luna – Andor

Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Adam Scott – Severance

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Morfydd Clark – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Moses Ingram – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Fiona Shaw – Andor

Sissy Spacek – Night Sky

BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE

Ethan Hawke – Moon Knight

Brad Dourif – Chucky

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Hayden Christensen – Obi-Wan Kenobi

Antony Starr – The Boys

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jamie Campbell Bower – Stranger Things

Harriet Sansom Harris – Werewolf By Night

* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired Series

