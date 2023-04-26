0 0

A Thousand and One Earns SOFEE

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) Women’s Committee is pleased to announce that “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features) will receive the Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment. Called the “SOFEE,” the Seal recognizes outstanding new films and television series that illuminate the female experience and perspective through authentically told female-driven stories.

Written and directed by A.V. Rockwell and produced by Lena Waithe, “A Thousand and One” follows Inez de la Paz (Teyana Taylor) after she is released from prison and reconnects with her six-year-old son Terry, who is in foster care. After Terry pleads with her to take him home, Inez kidnaps him from the foster care system. Starting their new life with new identities, Inez raises him with a firm but loving hand, despite the two always looking over their shoulders, waiting for the authorities to catch up with them. Rockwell’s beautifully crafted story unearths the depths and courage of a mother’s love, explores how sometimes doing “wrong” by society’s rules may be doing “right,” and reminds audiences that it’s not our place to judge until we know the whole story.

“I’m so moved and honored that ‘A Thousand and One’ has received this seal — on behalf of the entire cast and crew and the community of women this story represents,” said Rockwell.

“A Thousand and One” received a perfect score in the numerical formula that is used to determine if new titles, nominated by CCA Women’s Committee members, are eligible for a SOFEE. Qualifying projects will have a prominent female character arc, give female characters at least equal screen time to male characters, have female leaders behind the scenes, and pass elements highlighted in the Bechdel test. To be considered, new film and television releases must possess an artistic and storytelling value and exceptionality, and score at least 7 out of a possible 10 points in the SOFEE rubric, which can be found at CriticsChoice.com. There are no limits or quotas governing the number of SOFEE seals the CCA may grant.

The Seal of Female Empowerment in Entertainment is issued by the CCA Women’s Committee. Members include Tara McNamara (Chair), Hillary Atkin, Semira Ben-Amor, Christina Birro, Lauren Bradshaw, Jamie Broadnax, TJ Callahan, Catalina Combs, Toni Gonzales, Teri Hart, Susan Kamyab, Destiny Jackson, Louisa Moore, Gayl Murphy, Mary Murphy, Patricia Puentes, Amanda Salas, Rachel Smith, Sammi Turano, and Lynn Venhaus, Lauren Veneziani, as well as CCA board member Paulette Cohn.

