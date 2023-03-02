0 0

Young Sheldon Recap for 3/2/2023

The episode opens with Mary telling MeeMaw and George about Sheldon’s database launch party. Sheldon is excited about it, but Missy is not.

Sheldon describes the party to George, which causes Missy to be snarky. MeeMaw is going to be late to the party, which causes Sheldon to think that hse is buying him a gift. He says it isn’t that kind of party, but he won’t say no to a graphing character.

Mandy and George prepare for the baby and discuss baby names, all while arguing over which lat name to use. She is glad he is stepping up to the plate and helping and he says since she is growing the baby, he can help with other stuff. She doesn’t think that makes things even.

Brenda goes to get her check. Mary asks about her plans for her day off, but she remains top lipped, causing Mary to ask about her mystery man. She tells Mary she is prying, but does prying of her own when Pastor Rob calls and Mary gets flustered.

Georgie goes to buy a carseat, causing him to freak out when the salesman tells him about babies being fragile and tiny. He opts to buy the most expensive one.

Mandy calls the Cooper house because she is in labor, but Sheldon is the only one at home. He goes to MeeMaw’s to help, but ends up making her even more stressed when he offers to deliver the baby wearing dish gloves. He then goes to the Sparks household to get help from Brenda.

Mary and Pastor Rob talk over lunch about what is happening in the church. He also says he was offered a job in Little Rock, but isn’t sure what to do. He asks her for advice and admits he will miss the kids and friends. Mary asks about his girlfriend and he says they broke up. She tells him she will miss him, but he needs to follow his heart. He admits he isn’t sure what to do, so she says to think with a different organ, leading to an awkward moment.

Brenda, Mandy and Sheldon are at the hospital, while Georgie tries to get the car seat installed. He is frustrated, as is Mandy, who is in a lot of pain.

Brenda finally gets in touch with George, who is the first family member to arrive. Sheldon wants to go to his launch, but George tells him this is more important. He is sent away, leaving Brenda and George alone. They recall the last time they were together in the hospital when he had the heart attack. They get a bit cozy just as Mary gets in. She is suspicious, but arises some of her own when Pastor Rob arrives behind her, asking about the baby.

Missy and Billy are waiting for George and Brenda. He thinks they are together, but she tells him to shut up.

George and Mary fight over Brenda and Pastor Rob, making everyone uncomfortable. Sheldon just wants to go to the launch.

Georgie gets the messages about the baby and duct tapes the carseat to the backseat and speeds off.

MeeMaw is in the hospital and runs into Mandy. She has hemorrhoids but is embarrassed to admit it. She goes to help Mandy.

Mary and George continue to fight and everything comes out about what is going on with them, Brenda and Pastor Rob.

Audrey and Jim arrive, with Jim being excited and Audrey being mad about the fighting.

Sheldon still continues to try to get his launch.

Missy and Billy walk home and he wonders if they will end up being brother and sister.

Sheldon sees Georgie outside. Georgie doesn’t want to go inside, so he begins to drive Sheldon to the launch…until Sheldon talks about regret. He turns the car around and goes back to the hospital.

Everyone is the room with Mandy and fighting over their own issues when Georgie comes in and kicks them all out. He says Sheldon is the one who finally installed the carseat.

The baby is born and everyone hugs and cries. The baby is named Constance with the middle name to be determined.

Mary says she is sleeping at her mom’s while Sheldon comes in saying the launch was a failure.

The episode ends with everyone realizing Missy is not there.

