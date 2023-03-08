0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 59 Second

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 3/8/2023

-This is the first Vanderpump Rules recap since the whole scandal with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss broke, or the SCANDALval, if you will. I was going to cover it, but was waiting to see if Ariana addressed it and then there seemed to be nothing but everyone and their uncle giving their opinions. So the TL;DR version is Tom cheated on Ariana with Raquel, everyone is pissed off at Tom and Raquel and the world has united to become Team Ariana.

-I have no clue why this began five minutes into the episode, but my TV is being stupid, so there you go.

-James drinking again really worries me, especially with this whole scandal that broke with Raquel. I really hope he doesn’t spiral again.

-I would feel so awkward if my boyfriend’s mother was talking to me about his ex and then proceeded to interrogate me.

-I know Ally is worried about James and his drinking, but maybe she should, I don’t know, find a better way to talk to him about it and help him?

-Knowing what I know about Sandoval now, I can’t watch his scenes without thinking of the scandal and hurting Ariana.

-The fact that Sandoval doesn’t seem concerned about Ariana’s DOG that she loves more than life itself makes me even more angry with him.

-This heart to heart with Raquel and Lala is so weird knowing what is going to happen next, especially since Lala is so protective of Ariana.

-The girls talking about having different taste in men and then footage showing them with the same men sent me…..

-Okay, the Schwartz pinata for the divorce party is actually kind of funny.

-Oliver is Garcelle from RHOBH’s son, right? Isn’t he married? Why does Lala want to hit on him?

-Raquel is into Oliver too? LADIES, HE IS MARRIED!!! OLIVER, WHAT ARE YOU DOING? YOU ARE MARRIED? WTF IS HAPPENING ON MY TV RIGHT NOW?

-This whole scene with Katie and her mom makes me so sad…..

-LADIES, HE IS MARRIED!!!! STOP HITTING ON HIM!!! OLIVER, STOP ENCOURAGING THIS AND REMEMBER THAT YOU HAVE A WIFE!!!

-Good on Katie for flirting with a new dude.

-Oliver and Raquel hooking up is making me so angry!!! DUDE, YOU ARE MARRIED!!!! RAQUEL, WHAT ARE YOU DOING?

More next week, stay tuned!!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com