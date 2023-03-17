0 0

Vanderpump Rules Snark and Highlights for 2/15/2023

-The Toms seeing the Schwartz and Sandy sign for the first time was adorable.

-The whole Schwartz and Sandy’s process is amazing to watch and I am curious to see where it goes.

-Raquel and Peter together is everything I never knew I needed on this show. He seems to really care about her and her life, especially since she is going through so many changes now. The way he hugged her just melted my heart.

-For some reason, Lala and Katie’s talk at the spray tan salon really got to me….I can understand where both girls are coming from in terms of letting go, moving on and wanting to feel safe in a relationship.

-Tom and Ariana are seriously GOALS when it comes to couples.

-I am loving the relationship between Lala and Lisa. Lala is able to open up to her and Lisa is able to call her out, but still be supportive and comforting.

-This is why I could never buy a pet with someone I was dating. I could never deal with not seeing the pet if we broke up. I love animals too much to let that happen….I hate leaving my sister’s pets when I visit, I can’t imagine leaving an animal that lived with me!

-Things being held together by duct tape and hope is such a mood.

-If I were Ally, I would be annoyed AF that James kept talking about Raquel and Peter.

-The soft launch for the bar looks like a lot of fun.

-It seems like Peter is about to get his heart broken.

-I didn’t even realize Peter was still the manager and technically Raquel’s boss. It’s a good thing Lisa said something because there could have been a world of trouble for them both.

-Things with Peter and Raquel are over, but she is upset because she thinks he isn’t as into her as she thought? I can’t with these people.

-Okay, this episode is going downhill quickly. The party scenes are going on way too long and I am sick of the Katie/Tom drama. We saw it every single season and I am over it.

-More next week, stay tuned.

