0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

Tyra Banks Exits Dancing With The Stars

Waltzing out of the ballroom. Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks announced that she is leaving the show after three seasons to focus on other projects. The news was initially reported by TMZ.

“I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes,” the Life Size star said in a statement. “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor. … from the ballroom to the boardroom!”

I’m an entrepreneur at heart. … I think my heart, my soul, is into my business, it’s also into producing new TV. … But, I really, really want to focus on my business, and you can’t do that hosting a show,” she concluded.

The America’s Next Top Model host joined the show in 2020 after Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were unexpectedly let go from their hosting duties. Last season, she was joined by show alum Alfonso Ribiero.

No replacement has been announced as of press time.

Tyra is the fourth DWTS employee to leave the show since last season. Cheryl Burke, Len Goodman and Mark Ballas also announced their departures earlier this year.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn