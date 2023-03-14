0 0

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2023

-I am LIVING for these taglines….especially Margaret’s! I say that all the time….or some variation of it.

-Not gonna lie, I would rather spend time with the guys (despite the fighting in the last episode) than the women most times.

-Not for nothing, but I would have taken the ‘put food on the table’ comments the way Teresa and the girls did. I am sure Melissa meant well, but it came across VERY poorly.

-Dolores and her mom have such a cute relationship. They bicker, but also have a deep love for each other.

-Frankie Jr. is such a sweet son….he is the son I hope to have one day.

-Jen and Bill slowly seem to be getting more and more toxic.

-All I can think of during this Jennifer/Rachel scene is JOEY DOESN’T SHARE FOOD from Friends.

-Jen seems to be the common denominator in the drama.

-Are Margaret and Dolores wedding shopping for Teresa or buying her stuff for shits and giggles?

-Oh, it’s for a party, so I assume a hostess gift?

-A housewarming gift! Why did it take five minutes to let us know this?

-Melissa! YOUR FAMILY IS NOT ENTITLED TO AN INVITE TO THE WEDDING! TERESA MAY BE FRIENDLY WITH THEM, BUT IT DOES NOT MEAN THEY ARE CLOSE!

-This Giudice/Gorga drama needs to end already…..I am so sick of it!

-That family tree gift is so beautiful.

-Danielle wishing she had Tupperware for food to take home sent me…..but also, you KNOW that as an Italian, Teresa would send everyone home with a ton of food.

-The chosen family comment was kind of crappy, but I kind of get what Teresa meant….she is just bad with wording things.

-I am getting so sick and tired of Melissa’s whining! Teresa and you will most likely never get along, just let it go!

-I’m confused….Danielle should be apologizing for what? Jackie was wrong here by talking about the stupid shorts. I don’t particularly like those shorts because they aren’t my style, but I thought Danielle rocked them!

-This Jen breakdown is….something. I don’t even know what everyone is talking about anymore.

-More next week, stay tuned!

