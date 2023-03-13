0 0

0 0

Read Time: 2 Minute, 19 Second

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/14/2023

-Dolores really did defend Jen a lot. Granted, she did say some nasty stuff too, but so did Jen.

-Danielle’s kid ‘speaking British’ cracked me up.

-Why would you have an invitation in a box with fresh flowers? That sounds…..wasteful.

-Danielle and Jen’s playdate with their kiddos seems awkward AF. The ladies are trash talking Dolores and the kids don’t really seem to want to play together.

-A fresh of breath air…..Teresa, don’t ever change.

-Are we going to see this Laura woman this season? I feel like Jen is going to bring her in to cause drama with Margaret…..and knowing that there is some secret information makes me think she is really going to come to an event to spill ALL the tea.

-After the first couple of phones, I would tell my kid no phone or get him the cheapest one they had.

-A fresh mozzarella party sounds like a blast!

-I totally forgot Siggy was even on the show…..she was the one that wrote the relationship book and was obsessed with her kids.

-This sex game sounds like something that we need to play at the next bachelorette party I go to!

-Wait, Jen and Teresa met with Laura to get dirt on Margaret….WTF? However, it is not at all surprising.

-I am so happy Dolores found love with Paulie….this is the kind of love I want and hope that I can drop my guard the way she did and not get hurt. I truly hope Dolores and Paulie make it work long term.

-Teresa’s wedding invitations are beautiful, but probably cost more than my rent this year.

-I am so sick of hearing Melissa and Joe complain about not being in the wedding. No one is entitled to be in someone else’s wedding.

-This party looks like a blast, but I know it is going to end in disaster.

-Since when are there two Jennifers?

-Ramona being excited for the wedding is cute, but she should NOT have put the invite on social media.

-It sucks that Teresa needs new invitations, however, for someone who wants a private wedding, she sure doesn’t mind sharing details on the show!

-WOW, did this new girl just call Jackie a snob?

-Margaret calling the women uppity just sent me…

-I am CRAVING fresh mozzarella like a MOFO right now.

-Jennifer and Margaret’s fight was expected, yet seems to have come out of nowhere.

-Jennifer Fessler being like ‘f**k it’ and eating the mozzarella is such a mood and what I would be doing,….while chugging wine.

-How the hell did this turn into a Teresa/Melissa showdown?

-More next week, stay tuned!

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com