Mean Girl Murders Recap for Bad Bar Babes

-Albuquerque, New Mexico…..home of an outlaw party scene! Women in this scene are especially known for being ruthless.

-Tiffany Boyer was known for being a people pleaser. She suffered from seizures due to a childhood accident and it had an impact on her life and behavior.

-Despite her people pleasing ways, she was also the life of the party and considered to be wild. Her life changed once she became a mom, but once her mom got custody of the kids, she went back to partying, especially with Shawna Cannon and Stephanie Rai Rai Stepp.

-Shawna had the reputation of being ruthless and a leader in the party scene. Stephanie was a runaway since the age of fourteen and got involved with several questionable people. Tiffany was drawn to this group and really wanted to fit in with them.

-May 2011. During this time, Tiffany was in a relationship with Jake Seale, which caused issues with her and the girls. The issues also caused problems with Tiffany and Jake.

-Tiffany didn’t seem to understand the group hierarchy, which caused even more problems with the girls…..especially since Tiffany could be manipulative.

-At the time, Tiffany was working as a caregiver for a woman named Denise Cole, who was also part of the group as a mother figure.

-Before long, Tiffany is the target of nasty gossip, including that she was stealing from Denise. A man named Robert McGuire alias Machete Bob, kicked her out of the house and took over as caretaker. However, Tiffany claimed she was the victim and was being assaulted by him.

-August 20th, 2015. An informant called authorities to report a crime and that Machete Bob was missing. An investigation begins and another tip comes in, this time claiming he is dead and in the trunk of a car. Nothing is found, so Denise’s house is checked out. She is home and she claims to know about Bob being dead….and thinks that Tiffany is somehow involved.

-Shawna is also questioned and she thinks she knows what happened. She claims Tiffany accused him of rape and had him killed.

-Eight days later, Tiffany is reported missing by her mother Teresa. A search began, with her family and friends believing something terrible happened to her.

-A few days later, Jake is questioned. He is uncooperative at first, but soon says that he and Tiffany were driven to a house, where he was put in a closet, and she was harassed and beaten. When he is let out of the closet, he is warned to keep his mouth shut. Since he didn’t give any additional details, the investigation stalls.

-Tiffany’s loved ones begin to lose hope that they will get answers, but authorities decide to question Shawna, developing a plan to earn her trust. She tells Detective Koppman that she is the one who got Tiffany in the car and all of her actions were due to her wanting to get answers about Bob.

-Shawna also says that William Paul Alexander, aka Uncle Paul was also involved, along with Stephanie and a man named Rob Rose.

-During her questioning, Stephanie claims that she beat Tiffany up over the Machete Bob allegations. She claims that Tiffany was still alive when she left.

-Shawna is brought in again and claims that Stephanie tried to strangle Tiffany and that someone she refused to identify used a hammer in her beating. This leads to Stephanie being questioned again, where she admits that she did try to choke Tiffany, but that Paul was the one who used the hammer, ultimately killing Tiffany. Her body was then rolled in a rug and disposed of, but since nobody would say where it was taken. Due to this, no arrests could be made.

-Rob offers to flip sides and show them where the body is located in exchange for immunity. On November 20th, three months after Tiffany went missing, her body is located in a remote area.

-On February 16th 2016 Machete Bob’s body was found. His murder remains unsolved, and it is unknown if any of Tiffany’s allegations were true.

-On May 26th, 2016, it is determined that Tiffany died from blunt force trauma to the head and on June 1st, 2016, arrests are finally able to be made in her murder.

-Uncle Paul got a life sentence, Stephanie got 24 years in prison and Shawna got six years due to her role in the kidnapping of Tiffany.

