Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2023
-Is it me, or is the sound on Bravo not working? Thank goodness for subtitles!
-I have to say, this Katie/Tom divorce is actually a lot sadder than I thought it would be. They were so toxic and problematic, but still….
-Lala and Randall and Raquel and James also breaking up makes me wonder if there is something in the water at SUR.
-I am LOVING this new beginning!
-I love the look of Katie’s new apartment.
-Is Charli back to a friend-of this season? Is that why she wasn’t in the credits? Or did I just miss her trying to figure out the sound issue?
-James moving on with Ally so quickly after breaking up with Raquel—ouch. Also, I agree….Ally does look like James’s mom.
-I wonder how Schwartz and Sandy’s is going to work out…..they seem to be running into a lot of issues, especially when it comes to working together.
-Peter and Raquel dated? He seems more interested in her than she is in him, but is dating him for…..nachos?
-I love the friendship with Katie and Ariana and am so excited to see their sandwich shop open.
-MAX! I hope we see more of him this season.
-Lala showing up to meet with Lisa and the girls is such a mood.
-My heart is breaking for Lala during this whole battle with Randall. I don’t blame her for not wanting her friends involved with him….especially if all these allegations are true. Katie and Ariana are being such good friends to her right now.
-Where the heck is Scheana?
-Charli and Raquel doing shots under the bar sent me….
-I think Lisa is the one true stability in James’s life and I hope he listens to her advice when it comes to his life decisions and breaking his sobriety.
-Finally, Scheana is there!
-I get Tom wanting to remain neutral, but again, if the allegations against Randall are true, I see why Lala would be upset.
-I nearly died laughing when Lala thought Bob Vila was from Bob the Builder.
-James is still in love with Raquel, but Lala is his one that got away.
-Raquel doesn’t remember making out with Peter? Was she drunk or was it just not memorable?
-Ally seems so sweet. She seems to want to be friendly with Raquel despite the awkwardness of the situation.
-This Lala/Tom fight is more annoying than I think it was intended to be. I get both sides, but I hope it doesn’t become the entire storyline of the season.
-More next week, stay tuned!