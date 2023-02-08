0 0

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 Premiere Snark and Highlights for 2/28/2023

-Is it me, or is the sound on Bravo not working? Thank goodness for subtitles!

-I have to say, this Katie/Tom divorce is actually a lot sadder than I thought it would be. They were so toxic and problematic, but still….

-Lala and Randall and Raquel and James also breaking up makes me wonder if there is something in the water at SUR.

-I am LOVING this new beginning!

-I love the look of Katie’s new apartment.

-Is Charli back to a friend-of this season? Is that why she wasn’t in the credits? Or did I just miss her trying to figure out the sound issue?

-James moving on with Ally so quickly after breaking up with Raquel—ouch. Also, I agree….Ally does look like James’s mom.

-I wonder how Schwartz and Sandy’s is going to work out…..they seem to be running into a lot of issues, especially when it comes to working together.

-Peter and Raquel dated? He seems more interested in her than she is in him, but is dating him for…..nachos?

-I love the friendship with Katie and Ariana and am so excited to see their sandwich shop open.

-MAX! I hope we see more of him this season.

-Lala showing up to meet with Lisa and the girls is such a mood.

-My heart is breaking for Lala during this whole battle with Randall. I don’t blame her for not wanting her friends involved with him….especially if all these allegations are true. Katie and Ariana are being such good friends to her right now.

-Where the heck is Scheana?

-Charli and Raquel doing shots under the bar sent me….

-I think Lisa is the one true stability in James’s life and I hope he listens to her advice when it comes to his life decisions and breaking his sobriety.

-Finally, Scheana is there!

-I get Tom wanting to remain neutral, but again, if the allegations against Randall are true, I see why Lala would be upset.

-I nearly died laughing when Lala thought Bob Vila was from Bob the Builder.

-James is still in love with Raquel, but Lala is his one that got away.

-Raquel doesn’t remember making out with Peter? Was she drunk or was it just not memorable?

-Ally seems so sweet. She seems to want to be friendly with Raquel despite the awkwardness of the situation.

-This Lala/Tom fight is more annoying than I think it was intended to be. I get both sides, but I hope it doesn’t become the entire storyline of the season.

-More next week, stay tuned!

