The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion 2 Recap for 2/1/2023
The second part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City reunion brings up Jen, the husbands and more!
- Are we still on Barbie Scissor Kicks Gate? I actually think these accusations are in poor taste….it kind of reminds me of the Denise/Brandi debacle.
- Okay, so Heather was blackout drunk and hurt herself, but it is inconclusive as to how she did it…..but she made this spectacle out of it because she was embarrassed?
- Hearing Whitney talking about her past abuse and trying to deal with it is so heartbreaking. I truly hope she takes time to heal completely.
- I completely understand why Whitney felt dismissed by Heather and why she decided to no longer share anything with her.
- I hope that after tonight we never hear anything about Blow Job Gate or anything about Lisa’s favors ever again.
- How can Heather be surprised that Whitney wanted a friendship break? She treated her like garbage the entire season!
- Lisa breaking out the text receipts sent me……..
- Are we going to spend the entire reunion on this Bad Weather nonsense? They are no longer friends….let’s move it along!
- FINALLY, WE ARE MOVING ON TO A DIFFERENT TOPIC! LET’S TALK ABOOUT THE HUSBANDS!
- Andy is Seth’s new man crush? I like it…..
- I feel bad that Justin lost his job, but he seems to be in good spirits.
- Am I the only one who finds showering and bathing with your significant other kind of creepy? That is my own private time and I want to be alone!
- Can we just have a show with the husbands? They are a lot more entertaining and less dramatic. I love how Seth and John can still be friends when their wives are no longer talking. They call each other out on their stuff, but can still be civil.
- Is it me, or are we having a LOT of commercial breaks tonight?
- I am with Whitney on this one….how did Meredith go from hiring the PI to supporting Jen so fiercely?
- Okay, now that she explained how she knew Jen attempted suicide and didn’t want to trigger her in any way, it makes more sense.
- Wait….the investigation began before Jen was even a Housewife, I am with Whitney on this one, why would you sign up for a freaking REALITY SHOW when you are being investigated for a crime? At least Teresa and Joe’s investigation began after the fact…..same with Erika and Tom.
- The ladies think Coach may have known what Jen was up to…..especially since Heather shared that Angie H gave them money. Lisa was also ready to give them money until she was advised not to by her financial advisors.
- Wait….the reunion is over…..and we got a whole lot of nothing. Until next season, I guess….with alleged new wives and the possible return of Mary Cosby.