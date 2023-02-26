The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 2/26/2023

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 2/26/2023
-This whole he said, she said with what the men did has gotten beyond old. I am sick of it.

-There are a lot of attacks on Candiace tonight, while she can be problematic at times, I really don’t think she is that bad.

-The two weeks later flash forward with Robyn not sharing the Juan stuff sent me…..

-There is a lot of flashbacks tonight….kind of boring, as is the fighting.

-Gizelle’s hysterectomy story is breaking my heart.

-Wendy also had a lot of health issues. I hope both ladies are okay now.

-This rehashing of the fighting is so annoying. I just can’t with it……

-I’m not Miss Cleo, I’m not a fortune teller…..Candiace’s one liners ae the best!

-This colorism discussion is quite interesting and educational. Like Andy, I am a white person, so I am taking this moment to listen and learn.

-I really want to know more about this relationship with Jacqueline and Mia….I think there was a lot more that happened than what we saw.

-We REALLY end this episode just when it starts getting good?

-More next week, stay tuned.

 

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

