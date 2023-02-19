The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/19/2023

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Snark and Highlights for 2/19/2023
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Gizelle Bryant, Charrisse Jackson Jordan -- (Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)
-This reunion fashion looks like the women robbed the Dancing With the Stars costume department.

-Wow, Robyn admitting to the affair on her podcast instead of on the show did not work out well at all. Andy is not happy with her at all.

-I would be so pissed off if I had to wake up early in the morning to film a reunion like this…I am so NOT a morning person.

-I am LOVING Ashley’s new haircut.

-Gizelle got herself a new man! Get it, girl!

-These Sesame Street jokes are getting old, but the Cookie Monster dress and comment completely sent me…..

-It does make sense for Ashley and Michael to have keys to each other’s places as long as there are boundries.

-Ashley’s prenup/alimony situation sounds weird, but I have no idea how any of this works, so maybe this is normal?

-Did Mia seriously make Ashley’s issues about her and her marriage?

-Wow, these questions are really coming for Ashley!

-Candiace also as far as I know helps her mom out, got her Masters, works her ass off, so who cares who owns her house?

-Ashley is saying a lot this reunion, but we are still getting nothing more than we already knew.

-I really wish they wouldn’t have questioned Mia on her health scare. As someone who had a serious health scare recently, having people question it is what makes people NOT want to talk about it.

-Why is Wendy attacking Mia over her health issues? It is VERY possible they thought she had cancer and it turned out to be a skin issue.

-Mia’s business issues are so confusing…..I thought she was CEO, so I am still confused how her brothers-in-law are involved and were able to kick out Gordon?

-Mia’s financial issues and the fact that she had to give up her home is truly heartbreaking.

-This whole thing with Chris is such a touchy subject. I can see why Gizelle would be uncomfortable, but I also see why Candiace is upset.

-I am so happy Candiace got the six embryos….I really hope this works out for her.

-Of course this would end in a fight……until we get to next week. Stay tuned.

 

 

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
