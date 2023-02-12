0 0

0 0

Read Time: 33 Second

Rihanna Confirms Pregnancy After Halftime Show

She’s having another baby. Rihanna, who just dominated the Super Bowl Halftime show, announced via her rep that she is expecting her second child with partner A$AP Rocky. The two of them welcomed a son in May 2022.

Speculation of a possible pregnancy spread during her performance, which contained a fifteen-minute medley of her greatest hits. Fans hit the Internet to discuss a possible baby bump, which she was rubbing and cradling toward the end of her performance. People was the first to confirm the news and other outlets picked it up soon after.

More news will come as it becomes available.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com