Raquel Welch Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Raquel Welch, known for being one of the most iconic actresses and sex symbols of all time, has died. She was 82 years old.

According to her manager Steve Sauer, the Golden Globe winner “passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.”

Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter Tahnee Welch.”

Raquel is known for her Golden Globe winning performance in The Three Musketeers, as well as Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC, the latter of which gave her icon status. She went on to star in several other projects and also came out with her own line of wigs and exercise videos.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

