0 0

0 0

Read Time: 46 Second

Murphy Brown Star Charles Kimbrough Dead at 86

Emmy and Tony Award nominee Charles Kimbrough died January 11th.

Sad news for Hollywood today. Charles Kimbrough, who was best known for playing Jim Dial on the nineties sitcom Murphy Brown, has died. He was 86 years old.

According to his son, he died on January 11th. No cause of death was released as of press time.

In addition to playing Jim on the original series and reboot (which earned him an Emmy nomination in 1990), Charles was also known for his roles in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the musicals Sunday in the Park with George and Company, (the latter earning him a Tony nomination in 1971) and Another World. He also did extensive voice work for projects such as Recess, The Angry Beavers and Batman Beyond.

Charles is survived by his son John. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com See also Country Music World Pays Tribute to Naomi Judd