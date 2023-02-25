0 0

ID Renews Death by Fame and The Playboy Murders In advance of their season finales on Monday, ID has renewed DEATH BY FAME and THE PLAYBOY MURDERS amid strong ratings performances. With the help of these series, ID finished as the #1 non-sports cable network in January with women 25-54 in total day (tied with HGTV), delivered 2 of ID’s highest-rated series debuts in over 2 years, and ranked in ID’s top 5 series year to date in key adult and female demos. DEATH BY FAME, featuring criminal trial attorney Sara Azari, goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveals the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood’s most promising stars while THE PLAYBOY MURDERSrecounts murders and mysteries that intersect with the world of the iconic adult men’s magazine, Playboy, and features former Playboy Bunny and executive producer on the series, Holly Madison.

“This year, ID has seen incredible momentum in the true crime space delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows both on cable and streaming,” said Jason Sarlanis, President, Turner Networks, ID and HLN, Linear & Streaming. “Building off this strong foundation, we are excited to share and build an outstanding programming slate as we move forward.”

In Monday’s finale of DEATH BY FAME on Monday, February 27 at 9/8c, LA native Lloyd Avery portrayed one of Hollywood’s most memorable on-screen killers in 1991’s “Boyz n the Hood.” However, when fantasy and reality begin to blur, the troubled actor reprises his most famous role – and the consequences are deadly. Then at 10/9c, THE PLAYBOY MURDERS explores the story of 25-year-old Playboy Italia model, Kelsey Turner, who connects with a 71-year-old doctor after he sees her photos online. He supports her for years and gives her more than $300,000 before threatening to cut her off for good, and that’s when their relationship takes a deadly turn.

