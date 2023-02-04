0 0

Ghost Town Sneak Peek

GHOST TOWN, written, directed by, and starring Owen Conway (Eminence Hill), Eva Hamilton (Death Kiss), Becky Jo Harris (Spiked) and Amelia Haberman (The Covenant), releases on DVD and Digital March 7 from Uncork’d Entertainment. Story is set in 1877 Arizona, where a drifter takes a job as a barman. After a series of bizarre and horrifying deaths, he finds himself the target of suspicion. Desperate to escape the noose, he is soon at the center of a supernatural mystery that plagues this town.

Ghost Town will be released March 7th on Digital, DWV and On Demand.

