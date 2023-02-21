0 0

0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 21 Second

CBS Announces Nine New Renewals

CBS announced today that it has renewed nine additional series for the 2023-2024 season. The renewed CBS Original series are #1 broadcast series/drama NCIS, #1 news program 60 MINUTES, CSI: VEGAS, NCIS: HAWAI’I, SURVIVOR, THE AMAZING RACE, TOUGH AS NAILS, LINGO and the true crime docuseries 48 HOURS, Saturday’s #1 non-sports primetime series for 17 consecutive seasons.

To date, CBS has renewed 19 series, including the previously announced #1 new series/drama FIRE COUNTRY, #1 comedy YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD, BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA, SO HELP ME TODD, THE EQUALIZER, FBI, FBI: INTERNATIONAL and FBI: MOST WANTED.

In addition, THE NEVER GAME, a new drama starring Justin Hartley, received an early series order for the 2023-2024 season.

“This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.”

CBS shows are available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. *

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com