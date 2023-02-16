0 0

Bruce Willis’s Family Reveals Health Update on Actor

Bruce Willis’s family has taken to social media to give an update on the actor’s health. The Die Hard star was diagnosed with aphasia last year and revealed that he was stepping away from his career. His family has now released a statement saying that the disease has progressed and that he has also been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Check out the statement below:

TVGrapevine sends love and prayers to Bruce and his family.

