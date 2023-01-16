Winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards

BEST SCORE Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)
SERIES CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SERIES Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (20th Century Studios) – 1
Best Visual Effects
BABYLON (Paramount Pictures) – 1
Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – 2
Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter
ELVIS (Warner Bros. Pictures) – 1
Best Hair and Makeup
EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (A24) – 5
Best Picture
Best Director – Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan
Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Best Editing – Paul Rogers
THE FABELMANS (Universal Pictures) – 1
Best Young Actor – Gabriel LaBelle
GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (Netflix) – 2
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Comedy
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Feature
RRR (Sarigama Cinemas) – 2
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – Naatu Naatu
TÁR (Focus Features) – 2
Best Actress – Cate Blanchett
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir
TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Paramount Pictures) – 1
Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda
