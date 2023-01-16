Winners of the 28th Critics Choice Awards

WINNERS OF THE 28th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS
WINNERS OF THE 28th ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)

BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)

BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SONG
Naatu Naatu – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)

BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)

SERIES CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

WINNERS BY FILM FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (20th Century Studios) – 1
Best Visual Effects

BABYLON (Paramount Pictures) – 1
Best Production Design – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (Disney Studios Motion Pictures) – 2
Best Supporting Actress – Angela Bassett
Best Costume Design – Ruth E. Carter

ELVIS (Warner Bros. Pictures)  1
Best Hair and Makeup

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (A24) – 5
Best Picture
Best Director – Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan
Best Original Screenplay – Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
Best Editing – Paul Rogers

THE FABELMANS (Universal Pictures) – 1
Best Young Actor – Gabriel LaBelle

GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY (Netflix) – 2
Best Acting Ensemble
Best Comedy

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Feature

RRR (Sarigama Cinemas) – 2
Best Foreign Language Film
Best Song – Naatu Naatu

TÁR (Focus Features) – 2
Best Actress – Cate Blanchett
Best Score – Hildur Guðnadóttir

TOP GUN: MAVERICK (Paramount Pictures) – 1
Best Cinematography – Claudio Miranda

THE WHALE (A24) – 1
Best Actor  Brendan Fraser

WOMEN TALKING (United Artists Releasing) – 1
Best Adapted Screenplay – Sarah Polley

WINS BY SERIES FOR THE 28TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY (ABC) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Sheryl Lee Ralph

BARRY (HBO Max) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Henry Winkler

THE BEAR (FX) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jeremy Allen White

BETTER CALL SAUL (AMC) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Giancarlo Esposito

BLACK BIRD (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Walter Hauser

DAHMER – MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Niecy Nash-Betts

THE DROPOUT (Hulu) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Amanda Seyfried

EUPHORIA (HBO Max) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Zendaya

HACKS (HBO Max) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

HARLEY QUINN (HBO Max) – 1
Best Animated Series

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO Max) – 1
Best Talk Show

NORM MACDONALD: NOTHING SPECIAL (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special

PACHINKO (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series

WEIRD: THE AL YANKOVIC STORY (The Roku Channel) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Daniel Radcliffe

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO Max) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Jennifer Coolidge

