The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 1/22/2023
- Gizelle’s tummy issues remind me of that scene in the Sex and the City movie when Charlotte Poughkeepsie-d in her pants. Let’s hope Gizelle has better luck.
- Gizelle even keeps food in her purse like Charlotte did…..this episode is really mirroring that movie!
- No cake….even for a small ceremony? For shame! I get Robyn wants stuff to be small and private, but there should be cake….it’s CAKE! (as you can tell, I love cake!)
- Karen is right, the wedding seems a bit suspect…..but still nothing wrong with Robyn wanting something small.
- Grande and Dame needs to be a real show….this spoof is hilarious.
- Juan is allegedly with a woman who looks like Karen….and the Grande Dame herself is enjoying this bit of juicy information a bit too much.
- Ashley beating around the bush about the Robyn gossip reminds me of those girls in elementary school who would go around chanting that they had a secret but weren’t gonna tell anyone.
- Mia wants to like Wendy because she is so accomplished, but not for any other reason?
- Juan is NOT happy about this allegation that he is having an affair with some Karen lookalike.
- Yet another meal ruined due to petty fighting and accusations. Can these women EVER enjoy a meal in peace?
- Robyn playing keep away with Karen with this picture is not having the impact she thinks it is…it just makes her look like a fool.
- Karen is not confirming or denying anything…….hmmmmm.
- Not gonna lie, these women are annoying the heck out of me tonight…..nothing noteworthy is happening and they are just fighting over the same stuff as always.
- Wow….so Jacqueline and Mia are throwing away a decades long friendship over all this drama and BS? It is really heartbreaking and sad.
- ‘Is adios Spanish or is it just Arnold Schwarzenegger?’ That line made me laugh for a good five minutes.
- Wendy explaining the disrespect of the drink throw showed that she has such class and grace in these situations. It is also something many housewives need to hear, just saying.
- Tequila shots always lead to naughty behavior…..and cackling? WTF was happening anyway?
- More next week, stay tuned!