Read Time: 45 Second

Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Sad news for the music world tonight. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died. She was 54 years old.

The singer went into cardiac arrest earlier today. Her mother confirmed the news in a statement to the media.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Lisa’s mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed in a statement to People on Thursday, January 12. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie is survived by her mom and three daughters. TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

