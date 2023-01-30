Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/30/2023
This week’s Kids Baking Championship brings back the Dessert Impostor challenge.
- Tonight’s challenge: They will create power lunch dessert impostors. They will each be assigned a lunch that will be made into a dessert. It must be completed in two hours.
- Alissa is so nervous about this challenge….I feel so bad for her.
DESSERTS:
Naiel: Steak and fries: Red velvet cake with apple fries on the side.
Sohan: Poke bowl with edamame: Vanilla cake with cherry cake, passionfruit cake and vanilla cookies for each component of the bowl.
Alissa: Salmon and broccoli: Orange cake with vanilla buttercream and chocolate and green rice crispy treats.
Genevieve: Cobb salad: blondies, cherries, candied bacon and various toppings.
Ozan: Lobster and corn on the cob: Rice crispy treat, lemon vanilla cake and marzipan.
Nash: Ribs with mac and cheese: Chocolate cake pop, sugar cookie, cashew vanilla ‘mac and cheese’ and marzipan.
Naho: Crab cakes and wedge salad: Vanilla confetti cake pop with brownies, marshmallows, bacon and buttercream.
- Sohan’s cake breaks into a million pieces, making him fall behind…..until he decides to crumble it to make it into the ‘rice’ in the poke.
- Ozan has some serious piping talent….those kernels look amazing.
- Genevieve burns her bacon and now must hurry to make an alternative or replacement for her Cobb salad.
- I have to say, these kids come up with some of the best, most creative ideas when it comes to this challenge.
- Sohan’s cookies spread too much, but he is able to make it work by using the smaller pieces.
- Alissa has the hard time shaping her salmon, so it makes for some, um, interesting results.
- Nash’s cookies keep breaking, making it hard for him to complete his dessert. He comes up with an alternative plan using chocolate bones, but is still worried about the results.
- Ozan loses time and almost forgets about the twist, so he has to hurry to finish.
- Naiel coming over to help Nash is the sweetest thing ever.
TWIST!! Escargot appetizer impostors.
- Alissa makes her escargot by adding piping to her cake pops.
- Naho makes a rice crispy treat with green dye.
- Ozan uses his cake pops.
- Naiel also makes cake pops, but adds different flavors to make it stand out.
- Genevieve makes boba.
Judgement Time
Alissa: Her ‘salmon and broccoli’ looks cute (despite not looking like salmon) and tastes good, despite having too much extract. The snail is a bit too wet.
Ozan: His ‘lobster and corn’ looks and tastes good, but is a bit too dense. The snail is also unimpressive.
Genevieve: Her ‘Cobb salad’ looks very realistic, but is missing the ‘eggs.’ The flavors mix well together, though. The boba snail also tastes amazing….and impresses the judges to boot!
Sohan: The ‘poke bowl’ also looks realistic and tastes delicious, but the snail is messy.
Naho: Her ‘crab and wedge salad’ is a home run and could possibly be a new menu item. The snail also has a nice flavor profile.
Nash: His ‘ribs with mac and cheese’ don’t quite look like the actual meal but tastes delightful. The snail is lacking flavor.
Naiel: His ‘steak and fries’ looks and tastes delicious. The snail looks like a mess but has a good flavor.
- Genevieve and Naiel are the top bakers of the night, with Genevieve winning.
- Alissa, Sohan and Naho are all moving to the next round as well.
- Nash and Ozan are in the bottom two, with Ozan going home.
- More next week, stay tuned!