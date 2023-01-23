AGT: All Stars Recap for 1/23/2023

January 23, 2023 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

AGT: All Stars Recap for 1/23/2023
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "Auditions 4" Episode 104 -- Pictured: Power Duo -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
0 0
Read Time:2 Minute, 49 Second

AGT: All Stars Recap for 1/23/2023

Act 1: Power Duo: Pilipinas Got Talent 2016 Winner–Aerialists: Their initial performance helped showcase their love story. They are now married with a baby.

Tonight’s performance is off the charts….WOW. I am in awe of how GOOD they are….from the dancing to the chemistry and everything in between—WOW!

The judges love the performance, despite the fact that there was a mistake in the middle of the routine.

 

Act 2: Cristina Rae: AGT 15–Singer: She was Heidi’s Golden Buzzer during her season. The show led to her and her baby getting a house and amazing opportunities. She was brave enough to take on Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and it was such a great choice.

The judges enjoy it, although Howie doesn’t think it was out of the park.

 

 

Act 3: Human Fountains: AGT 13–Variety: They are spitting mustard onto hot dogs and I have no clue what to do with this information.

Simon buzzes them, but Heidi enjoys the act.

 

 

Act 4:Emil and Dariel: AGT 9: Music–They play the cello with a Take on Me theme. It is nothing I ever would have thought of, but everything I need in my life.

Howie and Simon aren’t fans, but Heidi enjoyed the act.

 

 

Act 5: Darius Mabda: Romania’s Got Talent 2022 Winner–Dance: He is so nervous he cries, but still manages to give a performance worthy of a standing ovation. How this kid has talent of this caliber at such a young age is beyond me….I am floored by how incredible he is….I am literally speechless.

See also  ICYMI: B Positive Recap for Juneau, Froyo, and Ronald Reagan

The judges are amazed by him!

Act 6: Sacred Riana: Asia’s Got Talent Winner/AGT 13–Magician: The horror theme with Howie being ‘stabbed’ is quite interesting. I am pretty amazed by how they were able to make such a creative act.I hope we get to see more of them in the future.

The judges are terrified, but still love the act.

 

 

Act 7: Aidan McCann: BGT 2020–Magician: He has been doing magic snce he was five and now he is back as a teenager. I like the comic book theme and how he was able to make himself and Terry into superheroes. It is a clever twist!

HEIDI GIVES HIM THE GOLDEN BUZZER!!!

 

 

Act 8: Robert Finley: AGT 14—Singer: He sings an original song that absolutely wows everyone in the room. It is incredible to see how much he has grown as a singer over the years.

The judges like him so much they wish they had a platinum buzzer for him.

 

 

Act 9: Mini Droids: Belgium’s Got Talent 2021 Winner–Dance: They remind me of a boy band mixed with comedy. I cannot even put it into words, but I love them.

The judges like them but want MORE!

 

Act 10: Ndlovu Youth Choir: AGT 14–Choir: I remember their season and was a huge fan. They are better than ever tonight and it would be a shock if they don’t make it to the next round.

The judges are blown away and thrilled that they returned for the show!

 

Superfan Winner: Power Duo

 

More next week, stay tuned!

See also  In Pursuit With John Walsh Recap for Evil Deception

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4697 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)