0 0

What to Watch: Three Pines

Episodes 5&6: THE MURDER STONE – Premieres Dec 16

Episode 5 Synopsis:

The Gamache’s anniversary celebrations at the exclusive Manoir Belleforet hotel are cut short by the discovery of a body. Gamache pulls in his team and together they investigate the case, which focuses on the hotel’s owners – the dysfunctional Morrow family – who are driven by bitterness and jealousy. Meanwhile, Lacoste receives a surprise call which blows the Blue Two-Rivers case wide open.

Episode 6 Synopsis:

Gamache and his team get to the heart of the case, excavating decades-old resentments and deeply buried secrets in the Morrow family as they do so, and make the key discovery that enables them to identify the killer. Meanwhile, Lacoste’s elation at making a breakthrough in the Two-Rivers case proves short-lived and a tragedy leaves her shell-shocked.

EPISODES 7&8: THE HANGMAN – Premieres Dec 23

Episode 7 Synopsis:

When a man bent on vengeance is discovered in the woods near Three Pines, seemingly the victim of a group lynching, Gamache finds himself wondering whether all the villagers are capable of murder. Meanwhile, Gamache’s investigation into Blue’s disappearance leads to a terrible discovery that turns Gamache’s world upside down.

Episode 8 Synopsis:

Gamache and his team unearth a tragic story that provides the key to the victim’s desire for vengeance, and by doing so leads the team to his murderers. Meanwhile, it falls to Gamache to apprehend the individual responsible for Blue Two-Rivers’ disappearance, putting himself in grave danger as he does so.

