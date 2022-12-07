The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/7/2022

December 7, 2022 Sammi Turano Recaps 0

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/7/2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY -- Season:3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Whitney Rose, Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Meredith Marks, Heather Gay -- (Photo by: Chris Haston/Bravo)
0 0
Read Time:1 Minute, 13 Second

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/7/2022

  • This fight ended thanks to the CEO of fun, but it won’t last long, will it?
  • Drinking is the cure all for their fighting, but we all know it will lead to more issues later.
  • Wait, why is Jen suddenly fighting with Lisa and attacking her out of nowhere? I am so confused.
  • Jen is having some breakdown…..it is actually very scary and upsetting.
  • Are they seriously throwing Angie’s shoes in the ocean? WTF is happening right now?
  • So….Jen just needed a nap for everything to be all hunky dory again?
  • Heather is gossiping to the other Angie with the Elf on the Shelf husband and Lisa is telling her husband…..seems normal.
  • A champagne diet sounds….very expensive.
  • These fire dancers are so much fun to watch and I would love to learn these dances for myself.
  • Heather got her wish with the cops being strippers this time.
  • Lisa talking about germs and wipes makes me think of Monk.
  • Obviously, the fun with the strippers was short lived, because these women are fighting yet AGAIN.
  • From what I am gathering, these women all feel as if they are all being disloyal to each other…..and flip flopping on Jen? Did I get that right?
  • Now they are fighting over who should be friends with whom and threatening to end friendships over it?
  • More next week, stay tuned!
See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Icy Apology: All The Highlights

About Post Author

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
sammi924@gmail.com
https://www.tvgrapevine.com
Happy
Happy
%
Sad
Sad
%
Excited
Excited
%
Sleepy
Sleepy
%
Angry
Angry
%
Surprise
Surprise
%
About Sammi Turano 4578 Articles
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)