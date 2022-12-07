Read Time:1 Minute, 13 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 12/7/2022
- This fight ended thanks to the CEO of fun, but it won’t last long, will it?
- Drinking is the cure all for their fighting, but we all know it will lead to more issues later.
- Wait, why is Jen suddenly fighting with Lisa and attacking her out of nowhere? I am so confused.
- Jen is having some breakdown…..it is actually very scary and upsetting.
- Are they seriously throwing Angie’s shoes in the ocean? WTF is happening right now?
- So….Jen just needed a nap for everything to be all hunky dory again?
- Heather is gossiping to the other Angie with the Elf on the Shelf husband and Lisa is telling her husband…..seems normal.
- A champagne diet sounds….very expensive.
- These fire dancers are so much fun to watch and I would love to learn these dances for myself.
- Heather got her wish with the cops being strippers this time.
- Lisa talking about germs and wipes makes me think of Monk.
- Obviously, the fun with the strippers was short lived, because these women are fighting yet AGAIN.
- From what I am gathering, these women all feel as if they are all being disloyal to each other…..and flip flopping on Jen? Did I get that right?
- Now they are fighting over who should be friends with whom and threatening to end friendships over it?
- More next week, stay tuned!