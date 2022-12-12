0 0

Read Time: 3 Minute, 32 Second

ICYMI: Call Me Kat Recap for Call Me Chrismukkah

This week’s Call Me Kat on Fox is the first episode without Leslie Jordan as Phil. The episode opens with Randi, Kat and Sheila preparing for the holidays in the cafe. Kat gives her own version of Night Before Christmas mixed with Hanukkah, while Sheila named different alcohols in place of the reindeer and Randi agrees to join her in drinking.

Max and Carter join them, saying they were at the bar talking about their girlfriends and who would win in a fight–Batman or Kevin in Home Alone. Kat is worries about this since it has only been a few weeks since he stopped drinking. He insists he is fine and has new hobbies, including rock climbing. Kat is jealous and wants to join, which leads to Sheila being snarky about Kat again.

Carter is upset his bar was left out of the bar crawl this year in favor of the new game bar. Kat loves that place, but Carter is worries since he spent so much money on preparing.

Later on, Randi and Carter go to visit Zac at the game bar. They try to intimidate him, but it only leads to Randi flirting and the two of them being enchanted by the interactive adventure he has planned with George Takei narrating. Carter realizes his ideas can’t measure up and Randi reminds him it is because his ideas suck.

Kat and Max go rock climbing, with him encouraging her and cheering her on…..as she climbs the kiddie wall and annoys the other customers.

Later on, Kat is preparing her hands for rock climbing, which once again causes Sheila to be snarky about Kat’s hairy hands. Carter comes in with news that his bar will be in the crawl after all, thanks to him going down to the Louisville Weekly and stating his case. The ladies ask what his plans are, and he reveals he is doing an ice bar.

Kat and Max are back at the rock climbing gym. She is being obnoxious, which is annoying Max, especially when she suggests they do a YouTube channel.

Carter, Darren, Max Randi and Kat are preparing for the bar crawl. Kat keeps annoying Max about rock climbing, who says he cannot go with her because he has to work on a song.

As the preparations continue, Kat says she has a Star Trek guest for them, but it turns out to be a cat named William Cat-ner.

That night, Kat goes to visit Max, but ends up running into Randi, who tells her he isn’t home. Kat tracks him on his phone, which Randi thinks is cool, but she is more interested in getting her food delivered.

Kat tracks Max down at the rock climbing gym, where he admits the climbing is helping him with his drinking problem. He also tells her that she has been very annoying as of late. She tries to follow him up the wall, but she ends up getting stuck and they both fall.

Carter and Darren continue the preparations when Randi shows up to help. She and Carter get into a fight, and she storms off.

Kat and Max are driving home. Her face is swollen due to the fall, but they still manage to have a heart to heart about their relationship. They make up, but he says he is changing his passwords.

At the bar crawl, Sheila is about to do the ice luge when George Takei walks in. He thinks he is in a gay bar, but is more interested in Sheila, with whom he has a past relationship. Max introduces himself and George is happy.

As the bar crawl continues, Carter and Randi go outside to talk….and he proposed to her….by using her government name. She says yes and they seal it with a kiss. Everyone joins them with Sheila offering to let her wear her wedding dress. Kat is insulted by it, but Sheila once again finds a way to be insulting.

The episode ends with penguins joining the party as everyone waves goodbye.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com