Chicago Film Critics Association Announces Award Nominees
BEST PICTURE
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision to Leave
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
BEST DIRECTOR
Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field, Tár
Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Mia Goth, Pearl
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST ACTOR
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monae, Glass OnionNew
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Mad God
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Turning Red
BEST DOCUMENTARY
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed | Bad Axe | Descendant | Fire of Love | Moonage Daydream
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths | Close | Decision to Leave | Happening | RRR | Saint Omer
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
After Yang by Kogonada
Bones and All by David Kajganich
Glass Onion by Rian Johnson
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale
Women Talking by Sarah Polley
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Aftersun by Charlotte Wells
The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh
Everything Everywhere All at Once by The Daniels
The Fabelmans by Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg
Tár by Todd Field
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Babylon, Linus Sandgren
Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji
Decision to Leave, Kim Ji-Yong
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Larkin Seiple
Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
The Batman, Michael Giacchino
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat
RRR, M.M. Kreem
BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN
After Yang | Avatar: The Way of Water | Babylon | Everything Everywhere All at Once | Glass Onion
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Babylon, Mary Zophres
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter
Corsage, Monika Buttinger
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
The Northman, Linda Muir
BEST EDITING
Aftersun, Blair McClendon
Babylon, Tom Cross
Decision to Leave, Kim Sang-beom
Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers
Tár, Monika Willi
BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water | Everything Everywhere All at Once | Nope | RRR | Top Gun: Maverick
MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER
Alice Diop, Saint Omer
Audrey Diwan, Happening
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal
Jane Schoenbrun, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
MOST PROMISING PERFORMER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Amber Midthunder, Prey
NOMINATION TOTALS
12 – EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE
Best Picture | Best Director (Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) | Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) | Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu) | Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) | Best Original Screenplay (The Daniels) | Best Cinematography | Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Editing | Best Costume Design (Shirley Kurata) | Best Use of Digital Effects | Most Promising Performer (Stephanie Hsu)
7 – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN
Best Picture | Best Actor (Colin Farrell) | Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon) | Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson; Barry Keoghan) | Best Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh) | Best Original Score (Carter Burwell) |
6 – AFTERSUN
Best Picture | Best Actor (Paul Mescal) | Best Original Screenplay (Charlotte Wells) | Best Editing (Blair McClendon) | Breakthrough Filmmaker Awards (Charlotte Wells) | Most Promising Performer (Frankie Corio)
5 – BABYLON
Best Cinematography (Linus Sandgren) | Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz) | Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Costume Design (Mary Zophres) | Best Editing (Tom Cross)
DECISION TO LEAVE
Best Picture | Best Director (Park Chan-wook) | Best Foreign Language Film | Best Cinematography (Kim Ji-Yong) | Best Editing (Kim Sang-beom)
TÁR
Best Picture | Best Director (Todd Field) | Best Actress (Cate Blanchett) | Best Original Screenplay (Todd Field) | Best Editing (Monika Willi)
4 – RRR
Best Director (S.S. Rajamouli) | Best Foreign Language Film | Best Original Score (M.M. Kreem) | Best Use of Visual Effects
3 – GLASS ONION
Best Supporting Actress (Janelle Monae) | Best Adapted Screenplay (Rian Johnson) | Best Art Direction/Production Design
GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO
Best Animated Feature | Best Adapted Screenplay (Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale) | Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat)
2 – AFTER YANG – Best Original Screenplay (Kogonada) | Best Art Direction/Production Design
AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER
Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Use of Visual Effects
BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLES OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS
Best Foreign Language Film | Best Cinematography (Darius Khondji)
BONES AND ALL
Best Supporting Actor (Mark Rylance) | Best Adapted Screenplay (David Kajganich)
ELVIS – Best Actor (Austin Butler) | Most Promising Performer (Austin Butler)
HAPPENING – Best Foreign Language Film | Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Audrey Diwan)
SAINT OMER – Best Foreign Language Film | Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Alice Diop)
THE FABELMANS
Best Actress (Michelle Williams) | Best Original Screenplay (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg)
THE WHALE – Best Actor (Brendan Fraser) | Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)
TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Best Cinematography (Claudio Miranda) | Best Use of Visual Effects
WOMEN TALKING – Best Director (Sarah Polley) | Best Adapted Screenplay (Sarah Polley)
1 – ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED – Best Documentary
APOLLO 10 1/2: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD – Best Animated Feature
BAD AXE – Best Documentary
BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Best Costume Design
BLONDE – Best Actress (Ana de Armas)
CAUSEWAY – Best Supporting Actor (Brian Tyree Henry)
CLOSE – Best Foreign Language Film
CORSAGE – Best Foreign Language Film
DESCENDANT – Best Documentary
EMILY THE CRIMINAL – Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (John Patton Ford)
FIRE OF LOVE – Best Documentary
LIVING – Best Actor (Bill Nighy)
MAD GOD – Best Animated Feature
MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – Best Animated Feature
MOONAGE DAYDREAM – Best Documentary
NOPE – Best Use of Visual Effects
PEARL – Best Actress (Mia Goth)
PREY – Most Promising Performer (Amber Midthunder)
THE BATMAN – Best Original Score (Michael Giacchino)
TILL – Most Promising Performer (Danielle Deadwyler)
TO LESLIE – Best Actress (Andrea Riseborough)
TURNING RED – Best Animated Feature
WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR – Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Jane Schoenbrun)