Chicago Film Critics Association Announces Award Nominees

BEST PICTURE

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Decision to Leave

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

BEST DIRECTOR

Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field, Tár

Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Mia Goth, Pearl

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monae, Glass OnionNew

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Mad God

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Turning Red

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed | Bad Axe | Descendant | Fire of Love | Moonage Daydream

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths | Close | Decision to Leave | Happening | RRR | Saint Omer

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

After Yang by Kogonada

Bones and All by David Kajganich

Glass Onion by Rian Johnson

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale

Women Talking by Sarah Polley

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Aftersun by Charlotte Wells

The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All at Once by The Daniels

The Fabelmans by Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg

Tár by Todd Field

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Babylon, Linus Sandgren

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths, Darius Khondji

Decision to Leave, Kim Ji-Yong

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Larkin Seiple

Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

The Batman, Michael Giacchino

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

RRR, M.M. Kreem

BEST ART DIRECTION/PRODUCTION DESIGN

After Yang | Avatar: The Way of Water | Babylon | Everything Everywhere All at Once | Glass Onion

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Babylon, ​​Mary Zophres

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter

Corsage, Monika Buttinger

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

The Northman, Linda Muir

BEST EDITING

Aftersun, ​​Blair McClendon

Babylon, Tom Cross

Decision to Leave, Kim Sang-beom

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Paul Rogers

Tár, Monika Willi

BEST USE OF VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water | Everything Everywhere All at Once | Nope | RRR | Top Gun: Maverick

MILOS STEHLIK AWARD FOR BREAKTHROUGH FILMMAKER

Alice Diop, Saint Omer

Audrey Diwan, Happening

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal

Jane Schoenbrun, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

MOST PROMISING PERFORMER

Austin Butler, Elvis

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Amber Midthunder, Prey

NOMINATION TOTALS

12 – EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE

Best Picture | Best Director (Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) | Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh) | Best Supporting Actress (Stephanie Hsu) | Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) | Best Original Screenplay (The Daniels) | Best Cinematography | Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Editing | Best Costume Design (Shirley Kurata) | Best Use of Digital Effects | Most Promising Performer (Stephanie Hsu)

7 – THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN

Best Picture | Best Actor (Colin Farrell) | Best Supporting Actress (Kerry Condon) | Best Supporting Actor (Brendan Gleeson; Barry Keoghan) | Best Original Screenplay (Martin McDonagh) | Best Original Score (Carter Burwell) |

6 – AFTERSUN

Best Picture | Best Actor (Paul Mescal) | Best Original Screenplay (Charlotte Wells) | Best Editing (Blair McClendon) | Breakthrough Filmmaker Awards (Charlotte Wells) | Most Promising Performer (Frankie Corio)

5 – BABYLON

Best Cinematography (Linus Sandgren) | Best Original Score (Justin Hurwitz) | Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Costume Design (Mary Zophres) | Best Editing (Tom Cross)

DECISION TO LEAVE

Best Picture | Best Director (Park Chan-wook) | Best Foreign Language Film | Best Cinematography (Kim Ji-Yong) | Best Editing (Kim Sang-beom)

TÁR

Best Picture | Best Director (Todd Field) | Best Actress (Cate Blanchett) | Best Original Screenplay (Todd Field) | Best Editing (Monika Willi)

4 – RRR

Best Director (S.S. Rajamouli) | Best Foreign Language Film | Best Original Score (M.M. Kreem) | Best Use of Visual Effects

3 – GLASS ONION

Best Supporting Actress (Janelle Monae) | Best Adapted Screenplay (Rian Johnson) | Best Art Direction/Production Design

GUILLERMO DEL TORO’S PINOCCHIO

Best Animated Feature | Best Adapted Screenplay (Guillermo del Toro & Patrick McHale) | Best Original Score (Alexandre Desplat)

2 – AFTER YANG – Best Original Screenplay (Kogonada) | Best Art Direction/Production Design

AVATAR: THE WAY OF THE WATER

Best Art Direction/Production Design | Best Use of Visual Effects

BARDO, FALSE CHRONICLES OF A HANDFUL OF TRUTHS

Best Foreign Language Film | Best Cinematography (Darius Khondji)

BONES AND ALL

Best Supporting Actor (Mark Rylance) | Best Adapted Screenplay (David Kajganich)

ELVIS – Best Actor (Austin Butler) | Most Promising Performer (Austin Butler)

HAPPENING – Best Foreign Language Film | Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Audrey Diwan)

SAINT OMER – Best Foreign Language Film | Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Alice Diop)

THE FABELMANS

Best Actress (Michelle Williams) | Best Original Screenplay (Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg)

THE WHALE – Best Actor (Brendan Fraser) | Best Supporting Actress (Hong Chau)

TOP GUN: MAVERICK – Best Cinematography (Claudio Miranda) | Best Use of Visual Effects

WOMEN TALKING – Best Director (Sarah Polley) | Best Adapted Screenplay (Sarah Polley)

1 – ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED – Best Documentary

APOLLO 10 1/2: A SPACE AGE CHILDHOOD – Best Animated Feature

BAD AXE – Best Documentary

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – Best Costume Design

BLONDE – Best Actress (Ana de Armas)

CAUSEWAY – Best Supporting Actor (Brian Tyree Henry)

CLOSE – Best Foreign Language Film

CORSAGE – Best Foreign Language Film

DESCENDANT – Best Documentary

EMILY THE CRIMINAL – Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (John Patton Ford)

FIRE OF LOVE – Best Documentary

LIVING – Best Actor (Bill Nighy)

MAD GOD – Best Animated Feature

MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON – Best Animated Feature

MOONAGE DAYDREAM – Best Documentary

NOPE – Best Use of Visual Effects

PEARL – Best Actress (Mia Goth)

PREY – Most Promising Performer (Amber Midthunder)

THE BATMAN – Best Original Score (Michael Giacchino)

TILL – Most Promising Performer (Danielle Deadwyler)

TO LESLIE – Best Actress (Andrea Riseborough)

TURNING RED – Best Animated Feature

WE’RE ALL GOING TO THE WORLD’S FAIR – Breakthrough Filmmaker Award (Jane Schoenbrun)

