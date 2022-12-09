0 0

Read Time: 59 Second

Best Returning Show of 2022: Only Murders in the Building

There have been many amazing shows on television this year, both new and returning. They have made us laugh, cry and feel every emotion under the sun.

However, there is one returning show that was head and shoulders above the rest….giving us comedy, mystery and lots of shocking moments. That show is none other than Only Murders in the Building.

The Hulu smash hit was by far TVGrapevine’s favorite returning show of the year. The dynamic trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez once again brought everything to our TV screens as their characters of Charles, Oliver and Mabel went on the case to clear their names after being accused of murder, leading them into a world of art, fraud, romance and deceit….and that is before the initial murder was solved!

Steve, Martin and Selena proved that they are here to and brought everything to the season. I know I am counting down the days until season three premieres and cannot wait to see what they bring next!

Congratulations to Only Murders in the Building for being TVGrapevine’s Best Returning Show of 2022.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn