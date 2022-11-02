Read Time:1 Minute, 26 Second
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 11/2/2022
- I am confused, I thought Heather also left the church? Or did she step back?
- Jen and Coach in the foam cubes reminds me of the Big Bang Theory episode where Sheldon is in the ball pit screaming BAZINGA.
- The Shah Exposed Instagram account was founded by Angie H and her husband? Did I understand that correctly?
- There is NOTHING wrong with Jack not wanting to go to college and instead wanting to just do apprenticeships or go straight into working. WE NEED TO NORMALIZE THAT COLLEGE ISN’T RIGHT FOR EVERYONE!
- Justin losing his job is heartbreaking for the family, but depending on the company guidelines, he unfortunately might not have a case to fight this if he chooses.
- I completely forgot Heather owned The Beauty Bar.
- I can completely understand why Heather is struggling with the book. I also feel so bad about what she went through with Lisa when her dad died.
- This yoga class looks completely relaxing.
- A dumpster fire is always a good prediction for these events, Whitney!
- Did this dude really admit to making a fake social media account? Who the heck does that? I think even the teenagers I deal with on a daily basis know better!
- Hold up, Meredith is OKAY with this because Lisa did it too….allegedly? WTF is wrong with these people?
- As much as I find Jen problematic, this was SO wrong of Angie’s husband to do….and the fact that he thinks of it as a joke is even more disgusting.
- This choir tryout is…..a choice. It looks like more of a singing competition tryout.
- More next week, stay tuned.