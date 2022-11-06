Read Time:1 Minute, 25 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/6/2022
- We don’t have fun when Ashley chooses to be a ho….wasn’t she married up until five minutes ago?
- Any friend who thinks wine and sushi is a good snack is A-OK in my book.
- How can these rules for separation be enforced? How would they know if they were separated with benefits—or not?
- Mia’s daughter is so cute feeding her toy lamb and cutting food so she won’t choke.
- I am so glad Mia does not have cancer, but I get how she is worried about the lymph nodes.
- Seeing Gizelle bond with her girls over mani-pedis and making them happy is so sweet.
- I am so glad Gizelle and her ex-husband are able to co-parent and be civil.
- Robyn is being very smart and proactive about protecting her assets/getting a prenup before she remarries Juan.
- The tulip picking looks like so much fun.
- Candiace releasing her first single is so exciting!
- Ohhhh, kidney stones sound so painful—poor Wendy.
- I have no clue where the ladies are eating at this luncheon/winery event, but I am going to take a road trip there.
- Gizelle’s orange confessional outfit gives major prom vibes–not so much the outfit, but the color.
- This hot seat game is going to be a full-on disaster–I can feel it in my bones.
- Yep, this is a disaster! No way any of these events end up all hunky dory.
- Chris not looking at Mia will never not be funny.
- Gizelle zoning out and putting on her lip gloss during the fight is such a mood.
- More next week, stay tuned!