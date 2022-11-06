The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/6/2022

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/6/2022
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/6/2022

  • We don’t have fun when Ashley chooses to be a ho….wasn’t she married up until five minutes ago?
  • Any friend who thinks wine and sushi is a good snack is A-OK in my book.
  • How can these rules for separation be enforced? How would they know if they were separated with benefits—or not?
  • Mia’s daughter is so cute feeding her toy lamb and cutting food so she won’t choke.
  • I am so glad Mia does not have cancer, but I get how she is worried about the lymph nodes.
  • Seeing Gizelle bond with her girls over mani-pedis and making them happy is so sweet.
  • I am so glad Gizelle and her ex-husband are able to co-parent and be civil.
  • Robyn is being very smart and proactive about protecting her assets/getting a prenup before she remarries Juan.
  • The tulip picking looks like so much fun.
  • Candiace releasing her first single is so exciting!
  • Ohhhh, kidney stones sound so painful—poor Wendy.
  • I have no clue where the ladies are eating at this luncheon/winery event, but I am going to take a road trip there.
  • Gizelle’s orange confessional outfit gives major prom vibes–not so much the outfit, but the color.
  • This hot seat game is going to be a full-on disaster–I can feel it in my bones.
  • Yep, this is a disaster! No way any of these events end up all hunky dory.
  • Chris not looking at Mia will never not be funny.
  • Gizelle zoning out and putting on her lip gloss during the fight is such a mood.
  • More next week, stay tuned!

