Read Time:1 Minute, 26 Second
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/27/2022
- I am on Gizelle’s side, both sides were unnecessary. Karen was also correct on calling both Mia and Wendy out for their behavior.
- Is it my happy birthday yet? Karen is truly the grand dame!
- I would totally be Charisse in this situation…. texting and ignoring the drama…..it was such a mood.
- When you straddle the fence you show both people you don’t have support for either one. While it makes sense, there are times when you just should stay out of a situation and not take sides.
- Wait, so both Wendy and Mia are leaving?
- Lobster for breakfast? Count me in, ladies!
- Is this entire episode just going to be rehashing the fight? Also, I forgot about this Monique drama. Maybe I will rewatch the show from the beginning.
- Peaceful birthday….famous last words there, babe.
- Wait, I thought Wendy left? I am so confused!!!!!!
- Wow, these texts calling out Mia for being petty are like the pot calling the kettle black.
- I had no clue Wendy wrote a book. I am adding it to my Amazon wish list!
- What is it with everyone always twerking? I seriously do not understand!
- I like Karen’s swimsuit….like, a lot! Karen, if you are one of the people who read my recaps, PLEASE tell me where you got it.
- Candiace is such an amazing singer and I am HERE FOR IT!!
- Of course there has to be another fight the next day over issues that should already be resolved.
- More next week, stay tuned.