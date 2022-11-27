The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/27/2022

The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/27/2022
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC -- Season:7 -- Pictured: Ashley Darby -- (Photo by: Paul Gilmore/Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Potomac Snark and Highlights for 11/27/2022

 

  • I am on Gizelle’s side, both sides were unnecessary. Karen was also correct on calling both Mia and Wendy out for their behavior.

 

  • Is it my happy birthday yet? Karen is truly the grand dame!

 

  • I would totally be Charisse in this situation…. texting and ignoring the drama…..it was such a mood.

 

  • When you straddle the fence you show both people you don’t have support for either one. While it makes sense, there are times when you just should stay out of a situation and not take sides.

 

  • Wait, so both Wendy and Mia are leaving?

 

  • Lobster for breakfast? Count me in, ladies!

 

  • Is this entire episode just going to be rehashing the fight? Also, I forgot about this Monique drama. Maybe I will rewatch the show from the beginning.

 

  • Peaceful birthday….famous last words there, babe.

 

  • Wait, I thought Wendy left? I am so confused!!!!!!

 

 

  • Wow, these texts calling out Mia for being petty are like the pot calling the kettle black.

 

 

  • I had no clue Wendy wrote a book. I am adding it to my Amazon wish list!

 

 

  • What is it with everyone always twerking? I seriously do not understand!

 

  • I like Karen’s swimsuit….like, a lot! Karen, if you are one of the people who read my recaps, PLEASE tell me where you got it.

 

  • Candiace is such an amazing singer and I am HERE FOR IT!!

 

  • Of course there has to be another fight the next day over issues that should already be resolved.
  • More next week, stay tuned.

