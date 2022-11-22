0 0

Savannah Chrisley Gains Custody of Brother and Niece

Savannah Chrisley is facing even more life changes in light of her parents Todd and Julie going to prison. She revealed today that she now has custody of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe, the latter of whom is the daughter of her older brother Kyle. Todd and Julie previously had custody of Chloe since 2013.

“I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family. I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays.” she said during the latest episode of her podcast Unlocked.

“I’m trying to navigate how you teach two younger children who aren’t fully developed yet and … get them to understand the circumstances,” she confessed, vowing to give Grayson and Chloe “love and hugs” as their guardian. “That’s a really, really difficult thing,” she concluded.

As previously reported, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined nineteen years in prison for several charges, including tax evasion, wire fraud and bank fraud. They are reportedly starting their prison sentences in January.

This is a developing story.

