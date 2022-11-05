0 0

Read Time: 43 Second

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Dead at 34

Sad news for the world of music today. Aaron Carter, best known for his hits such as Aaron’s Party and That’s How I Beat Shaq, has reportedly died. He was 34 years old.

The news was initially reported by TMZ, who said that law enforcement sources received a 911 call at 11 AM Saturday that a male had drowned in the tub. The male in question was said to be identified as Aaron.

Aaron, who was the brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, also appeared on Dancing With The Stars, Lizzie McGuire and several other television and movie projects over the years. He also starred in Seussical The Musical on Broadway.

No further details were available as of press time.

Aaron is survived by one son named Prince. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family during this time.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com