PBS Kids Prime Video Airs Holiday Specials

Children and their families can begin celebrating the holiday season with the new Holiday Movies carousel arriving on the PBS KIDS Prime Video Channel. Children ages 2-8 will have a trove of festive holiday-themed programming to choose from, all starring beloved PBS KIDS characters. The Holiday Movies carousel includes WILD KRATTS: A CREATURE CHRISTMAS, PBS KIDS: ¡FELICES FIESTAS!, PBS KIDS: CELEBRATE HANUKKAH, PBS KIDS: HAPPY HOLIDAYS, and more!

The PBS KIDS Prime Video Channel offers over 3,000 episodes of educational and entertaining shows and shorts for kids ages 2-8. Children can watch anytime, anywhere on their favorite devices, making it the largest library of PBS KIDS programming to stream anywhere – all housed in one place. The subscription rate is $4.99/month with an Amazon Prime or Prime Video subscription. Every purchase supports public television for all. Families and kids can also stream full episodes of shows for free on PBSKIDS.org and the PBS KIDS app.

