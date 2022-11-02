In Pursuit with John Walsh: Alexis Willcocks Captured

November 2, 2022 Sammi Turano

CAPTURED! Fugitive Alexis Willcocks now in custody. The alleged murderer was featured on an episode of In Pursuit with John Walsh earlier this season, in a segment called 15 Seconds of Shame.

Alexis allegedly killed a 17-year-old Anika Henderson on Nov. 8, 2021. According to a witness (also a passenger in the car), the shooting happened following a custody battle with Alexis and said passenger.

Alexis is being held in St. Joseph County Jail.

