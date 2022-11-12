0 0

ICYMI: The Amazing Race Recap for 11/10/2022

This week’s episode of CBS’s The Amazing Race takes us to Toulouse, France. The teams leave one by one, with Emily/Molly, Derek/Claire, Marcus/Michael and Luis/Michelle agreeing to work together.

Quinton/Mattie and Aubrey/David are the last to leave.

The teams arrive one by one to State Toulousian, where they get their first roadblock. One member of the team must do rugby drills and once completed, get their next clue.

Emily/Molly get there first, with Molly doing the roadblock. She struggles, but finally gets it done after six tries. The then head to Couvent des Jacobins.

Marcus/Michael get lost and stuck in traffic. They finally get to the roadblock, but Marcus keeps messing up. He finally finishes it just as Aubrey/David arrive to complete the roadblock. Quinton and Mattie also show up, putting them in last place.

The other teams arrive at the roadbloack and complete it. Luis and Claire finish on their first tries and head to the next spot. They help each other find where to go. Elsewhere, Emily and Molly get lost. They end up in a parking garage and have to pay to get out.

Detour! They either have to recite six lines of a French poem or do a brick design. Luis/Michelle and Derek/Claire do the poem one, but Luis/Michelle quickly switch to the brick design.

Emily/Molly also do this one, while Marcus/Michael and Aubrey/David do the poem…..but not before Marcus/Michael get lost again.

Derek/Claire finish first and head to Canal de Brienne for the Pit Stop. One by one the other teams follow, but Mattie/Quinton fall further and further behind, thanks to traffic.

Pit Stop:

Derek/Claire–also won a trip to Thailand Luis/Michelle Molly/Emily Marcus/Michael Aubrey/David Quinton/Mattie—eliminated

More next week, stay tuned.

