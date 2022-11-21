Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/21/2022: Who Won The Mirrorball?
Tonight is FINALE Night on Dancing With The Stars
After an opening number and a dance from the firt four eliminated couples, we get down to business.
Round 1: REDEMPTION
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Queen Bee by Rochelle Diamante
Sammi: Bruno is coaching them—this is going to be EPIC AF! This old school Vaudville theme is amazing. It really showcases Shangela’s personality and growth as a dancer. I smiled from start to finish!
Bruno: It was a sparkling performance and he loved every moment.
Carrie Ann: She has come so far, despite one mistake.
Len: It was a vast improvement from their firstr quickstep.
Derek: She burst open the door for possibilities and it was fantastic.
Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Your Love Keeps Lifitng Me Higher by Jackie Wilson
Sammi: Len is coaching them. They certainly improved this time around and it was a joy to watch. He really took Len’s words to heart and put it into the performance.
Len: It needed more flow, but it had lots of joy.
Derek: it was enjoyable to watch.
Bruno: He is a leading man.
Carrie Ann: He improved and looks more balanced when he dances.
Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40
Cheryl Burke does a farewell dance, while the next four eliminated couples follow with their own group dance.
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Jive
Song:Grown by Little Mix
Sammi: Carrie Ann is their coach. The dance is next level….there is no other way to describe how good it is….just WOW.
Carrie Ann: It was remarkable.
Len: This was even better than the first and that one was fantastic in the first place.
Derek: He loves the nuance and detail.
Bruno: She is the queen of jive!
Scores: PERFECT SCORE!
Selma and Sasha dance while Jordin Sparks sings.
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: I Like It [Like That] by Pete Rodriguez
Sammi: She has shown so much growth this entire season. Derek coached them and took their originally good dance and made it even better. The vast improement is obvious!
Derek: She really redeemed herself.
Bruno: It was STUNNING!
Carrie Ann: It was her coolest dance filled with confidence.
Len:He loved the technique and chemistry.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
The final four eliminated couples dance one last time. Len is given a special farewell tribute and his own mirrorball trophy.
ROUND 2: FREESTYLE
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Freestyle
Song: Get Up by Ciara feat. Chamillionaire and 24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Sammi: WOW. They really brought everything to the floor tonight….it had hip hop, it had Latin, it had power….everything was there to make it a show stopping freestyle.
Len: He liked the Latin aspects of the dance.
Derek: He is a fan for life.
Bruno: He performs like the greatest showman.
Carrie Ann: He is off the charts!
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Freestyle
Song: Us Again by Pinar Toprak
Sammi: It was a beautiful performance and showcases her talent…..but it was not what I was expecting from them….I think I expected more drama and fun like his Super Mario freesyle with Sadie. Regardless, it was a good dance.
Derek: He loves their bond.
Bruno: It celebrated dance in all formes.
Carrie Ann: She is beyond moving when it comes to dancing.
Len: it was spectacular.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Freestyle
Song: Cell Bock Tango from Chicago
Sammi: This is a great dance and really shows Gabby’s growth, but this song is one of the most overused songs on the show. I do love the chemistry and choreography in the routine and think that this is the one that really made her shine.
Bruno: It was leathally hot.
Carrie Ann: She was impressive tonight.
Len: She had so much chraisma.
Derek: He loved it from start to finish.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Freestyle
Song: Survivor by Destiny’s Child and Call Me Mother by RuPaul
Sammi: This is by far one of the best, most powerful freestyles of all time. I am in awe and loved every single moment. WOW. The chicken balanced it out with humor and this was IT!!!! Gleb as Natasha was an amazing touch!
Carrie Ann: She transforms generations.
Len: He was mesmerized.
Derek: He could not picture a better way to end the season.
Bruno: He feels like he won the lottery.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE!
Fourth place: Shangela and Gleb
Third place: Wayne and Witney
Second Place: Gabby and Val
Winner: Charli and Mark
Congratulations to our new champions!
More next season, stay tuned!