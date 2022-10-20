0 0

Young Sheldon Recap for 10/20/2022: Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero

The episode opens with MeeMaw making Mandy breakfast. Georgie wants to know where his food is and it is pointed out that he is not the one who is pregnant. Georgie argues that he likes to think that they are pregnant but is shut down when Mandy says he does not have swollen ankles, he did not throw up and that he is not constipated.

MeeMaw says he can make his own breakfast, so he leaves and kisses Mandy on the head, calling her mama. She is not amused.

George is at home when he hears Brenda yelling at Billy. He goes to see what is wrong, which leads to her asking him if Sheldon can help Billy with math. George doesn’t think that this is a good idea, but agrees to try to get him to help.

Missy comes home from school upset. Mary wants to know what is wrong, but Missy would rather talk to MeeMaw. It turns out that it is over a boy and MeeMaw gives her advice to find out if he likes her.

George talks to Sheldon about tutoring Billy, but Sheldon is not interested….until George uses reverse psychology to get him to agree.

Later on, Sheldon tries to tutor Billy, who seems completely clueless about math. Things only get worse the more Sheldon explains things, causing him to question the existence of zero. He asks Dr. Sturgis for advice on the issue, which only leads to the both of them being confused.

MeeMaw and Mary talk about Missy because Mary is jealous of their bond. However, MeeMaw refuses to tell her anything.

Mandy comes home from work with some food, followed by Missy, who is upset over the fact that she told Heather about her crush and Heather asked said crush out. Mandy offers her own advice, allowing the two of them to bond.

Mary and MeeMaw discuss the bond between Mandy and Missy. Georgie joins them and talks up Mandy.

That night, Georgie and Mary are making dinner when Missy says she is going to dinner with Mandy. Georgie wants to join them, but she says it is girls night. Georgie is upset and ends up cutting his hand while cutting potatoes.

Mandy and Missy continue to bond….with Missy wishing she could be blonde like Mandy and Madonna. This leads to Missy dying her hair with disastrous results.

Dr. Linkletter joins the zero debate and also ends up confused.

Mandy checks out Missy’s hair and sees the bad results of the dye job. Georgie walks in and makes fun of her, while Mandy tries to figure out how to fix it.

At that moment, George comes home and they try to stall him so he does not see Missy’s hair.

Sheldon tells Billy what he learned about zero and how it is nothing. They think the universe began from zero and pray to it until Billy realizes this won’t help him pass the test. He decides to pray to Jesus instead.

George tries to get into the bathroom, where Missy is locked in. She sneaks to MeeMaw’s, who takes her home. Georgie and Mandy play dumb about her hair, while everyone else is upset. George, who was waiting ot use the bathroom, goes outside to pee.

The episode ends with Billy passing his test and Sheldon saying that he went to the seventh grade, where he spent the next several years.

