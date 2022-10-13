0 0

Young Sheldon Recap for 10/13/2022

The episode opens with Mary and MeeMaw talking about church and if Mary should become Catholic. MeeMaw thinks it would be a good fit for her, due to her ‘get thee to a nunnery’ attitude.

Mary then shames MeeMaw for having a romance novel, but MeeMaw convinces her to NOT judge a book by its cover and give it a try.

Dr. Sturgis is in class and ends up debating with Sheldon about ethics. He then tells Sheldon to find the answer….by calling no backsies.

Mary ends up loving the book and steals time to read it–even hogging the bathroom that Missy desperately needs.

Georgie goes to bring Mandy groceries, only to discover that she is short on money and has no power. He offers to help, but she says no. However, she does take the pickles and ice cream he got.

Mary tries to write her own romance novel about a woman named Marie and begins to imagine herself as the heroine in the bar with a handsome stranger, drinking dirty martinis.

Dr. Sturgis and Sheldon continue their ethics debate. Sheldon decides he hates the subject and storms off.

Mary continues her romance novel fantasy in her mind and writing. It gets a bit hot, both figuratively and literally.

Mandy goes to visit Georgie and admits that things went south and she is now homeless. She also had no access to her things because her landlord padlocked her apartment until she pays the back rent. Georgie doesn’t like this and goes to get her things, but not before offering her Spaghetti-Os from the can.

George and Missy are watching TV when Sheldon comes in, asking for help with his ethics homework. Missy is confused, which only frustrates Sheldon more. Neither one of them know why Sheldon needs help.

Georgie ends up in the wrong apartment and held at gunpoint by the owner. When the owner realizes that Georgie is Mandy’s guy, he lets him go and says he is glad he didn’t kill him.

Mandy continues her fantasy romance novel, only to get caught by George. She pretends it is a grocery list and then leads him to the bedroom.

Georgie and Mandy make ground rules about living together when she asks to use the bathroom. She ends up hearing Mary and George and opts to pee in the sink.

The next day, Georgie and Mandy walk into the kitchen. Missy teases them as George makes them breakfast. Sheldon walks in and asks Mandy about his ethics homework. She agrees to help, even accepting his nickname for her. Georgie tries to find the toaster and Missy welcomes Mandy to breakfast at their house.

George tells Dale about his night with Mary, who wonders if it is possible Mary hit her head—or if she is going through the change. George disagrees, but Dale insists Mary needs a check up. George disagrees again.

Later on, Georgie brings Mandy food and she cries because her life is falling apart. She appreciates him making her feel better and he vows to make things better.

Georgie arranges for Mandy to move in with MeeMaw, much to her delight.

In class, Sheldon presents his ethics project, which involves him taking over the world….or at least the class. Dr. Sturgis is confused.

The episode ends with Mary’s romance novel ending in a kiss and Missy asking to use the bathroom again….only to be told to use the sink.

