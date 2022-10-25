0 0

Read Time: 4 Minute, 33 Second

Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Paranormal Rangers

Unsolved Mysteries Paranormal Rangers opens with paranormal activity discussion happening in a Navajo reservation. In 2000, two Navajo Nation Rangers were sent to investigate.

The episode is based on what was found in their case files.

Stanley Milford Jr. was one of the men who was part of the investigation. He discusses the magic of the reservation and how it was protected by Navajo rangers. He, along with Jonathan Redbird Dover, always dreamed of becoming rangers and recall how they worked on search and rescue missions throughout their careers.

The two men began working together in 1989 and quickly became as close as brothers. In 2000, the rangers were called in for a meeting due to the fact that they failed to investigate a Bigfoot case. It wasn’t something they usually worked on and cases like that were often ignored. However, at that meeting, the chief ranger told them that these cases were to be investigated….with Jonathan and Stanley handling the major cases. They were assigned since they lived life both in and out of the reservation.

Bigfoot

The men show where they began their investigation. A woman interviewed claimed she saw a figure with hair all over its body, while others claimed to see other things out of the ordinary. Most of them were terrified and claimed to see what they believed was Bigfoot taking sheep. Other interviews led them to believe that these Bigfoot sightings and attacks have been happening for a long time.

Brenda Harris was one of the Bigfoot witnesses. She claims that she heard him on her porch one night after her husband left for work, leaving her terrified. When she went to go look, she claims she saw a figure covered in straggly hair that ended up running away and coming back, always turning the doorknob and only taking off when Brenda turned on the light. To this day, she has no idea why he was trying to enter her house.

Jonathan and Stanley got a team together to further investigate Bigfoot. They followed a path with suspicious footprints and began to collect evidence. A DNA test said it belonged to an ‘unidentified carnivore.’

Brenda set up a camera to try and catch Bigfoot in the act and found a smaller version rise from the ground and make several odd noises. Before long, she also found out that others had similar experiences, including Vernida and Duane Bissonette. They also show off their evidence and share their experiences with Bigfoot. They all agreed that there was a possibility that he has supernatural powers since he is able to disappear and colored lights would appear, along with orbs.

Orbs

Another anonymous woman claims that she also saw orbs when she would drive home from work. They would follow her for a quarter of a mile and then shoot forward into the sky in the similar style of a shooting star. She thinks that this experience led her to having a migraine the next morning, something she never had before. It is believed that the orb could have shot through her body.

Hoss Lors, who once lived on the reservation, also had an experience, claiming to have seen something one night when we was out taking care of his horses. He claims to have seen red lights and a large ship with tendrils of light. He saw it again, this time getting a picture.

The reservation has several images of possible paranormal activity, with images going back thousands of years.

Skinwalkers

Several residents also had experiences with skinwalkers, dangerous creatures that looked as if they are covered in paint and move at the speed of a car. Stanley even had firsthand experience with one when he was younger and driving at night. He claims that it kept close to his car and was at the same speed no matter how fast or slow he drove. He also claims that the eyes were self illuminated and resembled a canine. When he got home, he notified his father of what he had seen. His father told him that it was a skinwalker.

Protection….and More Paranormal Activity

The men now use obsidian to keep them protected during their investigations, something that is common in their culture. They also do whatever they can to protect themselves, including burning sage and using crystals to rid themselves of negative energy.

Yet another investigation in a former morgue consisted of a woman getting phone calls where nobody would be on the other end of the line.

Stanley’s cousin Tony claims that he saw things moving around a building and heard voices. He also heard things falling on the floor, but would not see an object where he heard the noise.

Later on, they would see coins that were not there before, with one even hitting Stanley in the back. Stanley thinks that something suspicious happened, so he got his friend Dusty to photograph his house. The coins would also all land heads up, which intrigued the men.

The men also talk about The Emergence, which is something people in the Navajo world believes connects them to other worlds. They also believe that these cases are very significant and amazing.

Aftermath

Jonathan has since retired, while Stanley, who no longer works for the department, continues to do work on his own to help others.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com