0 0

Read Time: 1 Minute, 14 Second

Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen are Divorced

It’s over! Tom Brady and Giselle Bundchen have divorced, TVGrapevine has learned. The couple, who were married for thirteen years, made the announcement earlier today via social media. It was also confirmed that they filed in the state of Florida.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote on an Instagram story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Giselle, for her part, released her own statement, also on an Instagram story.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” she wrote. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

The couple will have joint custody of their children Benjamin and Vivian.

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com